Canadians overwhelmingly win Twitter debate over the name of these frozen treats

While there are a lot of things Canadians disagree on — who is the better hockey team, the Leafs or the Habs? Should we scrap or keep the mask mandates? — there’s one thing that brings them together.

Canadians unanimously agree on the name of this nostalgic frozen treat that has caused a stir on Twitter recently.

On Thursday, user @AshKabosu posed a question that sparked a fiery debate between Canadians and the rest of the world.

“We need to settle a massive debate. What are these called?” he tweeted.

Americans were quick to chime in, insisting it’s called an “otter pop.”

Others simply called them popsicle sticks. Generic, much?

An Australian Twitter user gave her two cents, saying they call it Zooper Doopers “regardless of the brand, lmao.”

But the debate was pretty much shut down when Canadians entered the chat to proclaim that the correct name for these treats is freezies and nothing else.

“They’re freezies, and we should take Canada’s word on cold things, thankyouverymuch,” tweeted one wise user.

So many people were talking about freezies on Twitter that #Freezie was trending until early Friday morning.

“Freezies, if u call them anything else, you’re simply wrong,” another user declared.

For those who may not have grown up with these delectable summer treats, a freezie is a flavoured frozen dessert — think of shaved ice, but in tube form. It’s made by freezing flavoured liquid like sugar water, fruit juice, or purée in a plastic tube wrap.

Canadians call the treat freezie because it was popularized by Kisko, a company that has been feeding over-heated Canadian kids and adults these frozen concoctions since 1977 under the brand “Mr. Freeze.”

By no means is this treat a Canadian specialty. As seen in the replies to the original tweet, variations of the icy treat are common in many countries like the US, Philippines, Australia and Mexico.

But, as a couple of Twitter users have pointed out, defending the name “freezie” is a hill many Canadians are willing to die on over and over again.

It doesn’t really matter who wins this debate, as long as we’re all able to enjoy the thirst-quenching treats.