Vancouver's tech innovation to get the spotlight at SXSW this March

Frontier Collective, a coalition of Vancouver business leaders, culture entrepreneurs, and community builders, is returning to the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference next month to showcase the city’s tech innovation on the global stage.

The first organization to formally represent and promote the region’s fastest-growing tech industries, Frontier Collective is hosting the Vancouver Takeover: Frontiers of Innovation from March 8 to 12.

According to Dan Burgar, CEO and co-founder of Frontier Collective, the showcase is not just about presenting new advancements but is also an invitation to the world to be part of a boundary-transcending journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frontier Collective (@frontiercollectivebc)

You might also like: Brush up your resume: These are Canada's top startup employers

BC government announces $36 billion expansion of BC Hydro's electrical network

Toronto was just crowned the best place to live and work in yet another category

“Our success at SXSW is a testament to the vibrant synergy of ideas, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit thriving in Vancouver,” said Burgar in a release. “With over $500 million in opportunities generated last year and raising our city’s profile, we are committed to elevating our city’s global tech presence, fostering economic growth, and building an ecosystem where technology serves humanity’s greatest needs.

“This year’s Vancouver Takeover is more than an event; it’s a beacon for the brightest minds and a celebration of the limitless possibilities that emerge when we dare to innovate together.”

The Frontiers of Innovation Takeover will feature panel presentations, networking events, interactive demos, and a VIP party with global brand and tech leaders. It will also highlight Vancouver as a top hub for cutting-edge technologies like VR, Spatial Computing, AI, EV, Retail Tech and Climate-Tech.

Speakers lined up for the SXSW Vancouver Takeover in Austin, Texas, include executives from Google, Warner Bros, Amazon, JP Morgan, Amazon, LG, NTT, Newlab, and the Wall Street Journal.

Startups in Vancouver and BC that are interested in participating in Frontier Collective’s SXSW takeover are invited to apply for financial and matchmaking support until February 15.

“The Frontier Collective is excited to showcase a new era of technological innovation at SXSW 2024, building on the success of last year’s Takeover,” added Natasha Jaswal, VP of operations and events of Frontier Collective, in a statement. “Beyond creating a captivating event; its intentional and curated programming provides a great opportunity for local companies to gain exposure on an international stage, positioning Vancouver as a global powerhouse in frontier tech innovation.

“The Vancouver Takeover will be an experience that not only attracts top talent and investments but also solidifies Vancouver’s standing as a trailblazing hub for technology.”

SXSW is North America’s largest annual interactive art, music, and technology festival. This year’s event is held from March 8 to 16.

Karm Sumal, chairperson and co-founder of Daily Hive, is also a co-founder of Frontier Collective.