"Kick your a**": Teacher reprimanded for "bad cop" tactics

A BC school district reported a secondary school teacher to the Teachers Act commissioner after he confronted a pair of students who later said they felt threatened and unsafe.

According to discipline documents, last year, the teacher heard about two students who’d “been engaged in concerning behaviour.”

The teacher spoke to one of the students previously about such conduct; however, the commissioner pointed out the school has a policy in place that requires certain “chronic student issues” to be dealt with by the school’s vice principal.

Rather than reporting the incident to the school administrators, the teacher confronted the students himself.

The first time the teacher spoke to the students he said when they denied the alleged incident they were lying “and that he would find out more information about what they had done.”

According to the documents, the next day, the teacher confronted the students, was reportedly visibly angry, and described his tactic as “bad cop.”

“This included using a raised voice, profanities, and telling the students that if he were in high school he would ‘kick your a** right now,'” the document reads.

The interaction is what led both students to report feeling threatened and unsafe after the exchange with the teacher.

In both instances, the teacher did not tell school administrators about his discussions with the students.

Last June, the school district issued the teacher a letter of discipline and suspended him for three days without pay, and required him to complete a course on restorative action.

In response to her behaviour, the Teachers Act commissioner reprimanded the teacher as he failed to model appropriate behaviour and consider the potential impact of his words and actions, report the incidents to the school administrators. The commissioner added students who witnessed the teacher’s behaviour “would have been negatively impacted.”

“Mitigating factors include the discipline imposed by the district and the fact that the teacher recognizes that his conduct was inappropriate,” the commissioner added.