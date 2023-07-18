Deepfake Women's World Cup ad drawing rave reviews from around globe

Whenever it’s time for the FIFA World Cup, France nearly always emerges as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Having won the men’s tournament in 1998 and 2018, while being runners-up in 2006 and 2022, the French national team has long been a staple of international soccer.

And a recent ad by French telecom company Orange plays on the country’s love of the sport by using a clever set of video editing skills to show off a series of international soccer highlights.

Filled with a package of highlight reel goals, dribbles, and passes, the two-minute-long video showcases some of France’s highest-skilled moments over the last few years.

“Only the Blues can give us these emotions… yet it’s not them you just saw,” the ad reads in French.

Turns out, the ad had actually superimposed the likenesses of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, among others, onto the bodies of French women’s national team stars Sakina Karchaoui and Delphine Cascarino, in support of the team’s entry at the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

“When we support les Bleus, we support les Bleues,” the ad closed out, making reference to the feminine version of the national team’s nickname.

The women’s team is looking for their first-ever title at the Women’s World Cup, having placed fourth in 2011 while bowing out in the quarterfinals in 2015 and 2019.

The full ad is available below:

Praise has been high for the ad from around the world, with the video taking off across various social media platforms since its release.

This is one of the most amazing ads I've ever seen. Just masterfully dismantles the nonsense arguments against women's sports. https://t.co/DFXE3LW0Hq — Pete Schramm (@pete21982) July 16, 2023

This is one of the best ads I’ve seen in a minute. So many people sent this to me and of course I love it. But the way they approached the challenge, the insight and the execution is just 🤌🏾 nerding out as a strategist and a soccer fan is a perfect storm https://t.co/fMOKGpVHhT — Stef (@steftoussaint) July 16, 2023

This French ad for the Women’s World Cup is phenomenal. Absolute perfection! pic.twitter.com/0500VXU014 — Laura Burkhardt 🧡 (@LauraAnnSTL) July 16, 2023

if you haven’t seen the french women’s world cup ad, you need to do so RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Cde4bUSCdI — emilie frank (@emiliepfrank) July 16, 2023

In a group with Nigeria, Ireland, and co-hosts Australia, Canada plays their first match against the Nigerians on July 20.

Canada officially unveiled its 23-player roster earlier this month, with the possibility of it being the last major tournament for 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair.