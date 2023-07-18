SportsSoccerFIFA World CupCanada

Deepfake Women's World Cup ad drawing rave reviews from around globe

Adam Laskaris
Jul 18 2023, 6:39 pm
Orange France/ YouTube

Whenever it’s time for the FIFA World Cup, France nearly always emerges as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Having won the men’s tournament in 1998 and 2018, while being runners-up in 2006 and 2022, the French national team has long been a staple of international soccer.

And a recent ad by French telecom company Orange plays on the country’s love of the sport by using a clever set of video editing skills to show off a series of international soccer highlights.

Filled with a package of highlight reel goals, dribbles, and passes, the two-minute-long video showcases some of France’s highest-skilled moments over the last few years.

“Only the Blues can give us these emotions… yet it’s not them you just saw,” the ad reads in French.

Turns out, the ad had actually superimposed the likenesses of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, among others, onto the bodies of French women’s national team stars Sakina Karchaoui and Delphine Cascarino, in support of the team’s entry at the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

“When we support les Bleus, we support les Bleues,” the ad closed out, making reference to the feminine version of the national team’s nickname.

The women’s team is looking for their first-ever title at the Women’s World Cup, having placed fourth in 2011 while bowing out in the quarterfinals in 2015 and 2019.

The full ad is available below:

Praise has been high for the ad from around the world, with the video taking off across various social media platforms since its release.

In a group with Nigeria, Ireland, and co-hosts Australia, Canada plays their first match against the Nigerians on July 20.

Canada officially unveiled its 23-player roster earlier this month, with the possibility of it being the last major tournament for 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair.

