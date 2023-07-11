Oddsmakers not giving Olympic champions Canada much respect at Women's World Cup

Canada might be one of the world’s most successful women’s soccer nations over the last decade or so, but oddsmakers don’t exactly like their chances at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

The tournament, which kicks off on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia, is set to feature its largest-ever field of 32 teams.

Canada is currently ranked seventh in the FIFA World Rankings and is the defending Olympic champion, having beaten Sweden in an epic final back in 2021.

Yet according to the latest Women’s World Cup odds at bet365, Canada has just the 11th-best odds to win it all this year, at +3300, a far cry from the +250 odds their American neighbours to the south come in at.

England, Spain, Germany, and France occupy the rest of the top five, coming in at +450, +600, +700, and +1000 odds, respectively.

Though Canada didn’t qualify for the inaugural Women’s World Cup back in 1991, they have since made seven consecutive tournaments. And while they’ve won three medals at the Olympics since 2012 (two bronzes and a gold), Canada has never placed higher at the Women’s World Cup than their fourth-place finish at the 2003 event.

Here’s a complete list of every team’s odds of taking home the cup this year:

USA +250

England +450

Spain +600

Germany +700

France +1000

Australia +1200

Sweden +1600

Netherlands +2500

Japan +2500

Brazil +2500

Canada +3300

Norway +5000

Denmark +6600

Italy +10000

Portugal +10000

Colombia +20000

New Zealand +25000

Switzerland +25000

China +25000

Argentina +25000

South Korea +25000

Republic of Ireland +25000

Nigeria +40000

Zambia +50000

Jamaica +50000

Haiti +50000

South Africa +75000

Costa Rica +100000

Morocco +100000

Vietnam +150000

Panama +200000

Philippines +400000

In a group with Nigeria, Ireland, and co-hosts Australia, Canada plays their first match against the Nigerians on July 20.

Canada officially unveiled its 23-player roster earlier this week, with the possibility of it being the last major tournament for 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair.

“I know every single person has given their all to make this squad. It’s a great mix of veterans, experienced and new players who can all bring something different this summer,” head coach Bev Priestman said in a statement.