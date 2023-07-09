Canada announces roster for 2023 Women's World Cup
Canada is once again looking at winning the FIFA World Cup.
Canada Soccer announced their roster today for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which is taking place later this month in Australia and New Zealand.
With Canada kicking off its tournament on July 20 against Nigeria, it’s set to be one memorable summer for the team.
In 2019, Canada advanced out of Group B in second place, but fell out of the tournament with a Round of 16 1-0 loss to Sweden. Their best-ever finish was in 2003, when they finished in fourth place.
Canada, is, of course, defending Olympic champions, having toppled Sweden in the gold medal game in Tokyo in an epic shootout back in 2021.
Here’s the 23 players set to represent Canada this year:
Goalkeepers
- Kailen Sheridan
- Sabrina D’Angelo
- Lysianne Proulx
Defenders
- Kadeisha Buchanan
- Gabby Carle
- Alysha Chapman
- Vanessa Gilles
- Ashley Lawrence
- Jayde Riviere
- Shelina Zadorsky
Midfielders
- Simi Awujo
- Jessie Fleming
- Julia Grosso
- Quinn
- Sophie Schmidt
- Olivia Smith
Forwards
- Jordyn Huitema
- Cloé Lacasse
- Adriana Leon
- Nichelle Prince
- Deanne Rose
- Christine Sinclair
- Evelyne Viens
Canada World Cup Schedule:
- Canada vs. Nigeria: Thursday, July 20, 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET
- Canada vs. Ireland: Wednesday, July 26, 5 am PT/ 8 am ET
- Canada vs. Australia: Monday, July 31, 3 am PT/ 6 am ET
- You might also like:
- Whitecaps coach criticizes NHL over removing Pride-themed jerseys