Canada announces roster for 2023 Women's World Cup

Canada is once again looking at winning the FIFA World Cup.

Canada Soccer announced their roster today for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, which is taking place later this month in Australia and New Zealand.

With Canada kicking off its tournament on July 20 against Nigeria, it’s set to be one memorable summer for the team.

In 2019, Canada advanced out of Group B in second place, but fell out of the tournament with a Round of 16 1-0 loss to Sweden. Their best-ever finish was in 2003, when they finished in fourth place.

Canada, is, of course, defending Olympic champions, having toppled Sweden in the gold medal game in Tokyo in an epic shootout back in 2021.

Here’s the 23 players set to represent Canada this year:

Goalkeepers

Kailen Sheridan

Sabrina D’Angelo

Lysianne Proulx

Defenders

Kadeisha Buchanan

Gabby Carle

Alysha Chapman

Vanessa Gilles

Ashley Lawrence

Jayde Riviere

Shelina Zadorsky

Midfielders

Simi Awujo

Jessie Fleming

Julia Grosso

Quinn

Sophie Schmidt

Olivia Smith

Forwards

Jordyn Huitema

Cloé Lacasse

Adriana Leon

Nichelle Prince

Deanne Rose

Christine Sinclair

Evelyne Viens

Canada World Cup Schedule:

Canada vs. Nigeria: Thursday, July 20, 7:30 pm PT/10:30 pm ET

Canada vs. Ireland: Wednesday, July 26, 5 am PT/ 8 am ET

Canada vs. Australia: Monday, July 31, 3 am PT/ 6 am ET