You could live like royalty in West Vancouver with your very own French château-inspired home for a cool $12.9 million.

The custom-designed home by Marque Thompson boasts panoramic views of downtown Vancouver, and the promotional video from realtor Elliott Chun is simply drool-worthy.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home spans more than 7,300 square feet and becomes the perfect summer oasis with air-conditioning and a lush yard.

“High quality curved swimming pool featured on the south side captures sunshine all day long, inviting family swims and relaxing hot tub romances,” Chun wrote.

Whoever purchases the home will be able to cook on a massive island countertop overlooking the ocean.

“Dinner parties are set in front of the most magnificent views West Vancouver has to offer.”

The home is at 2188 Westhill Wynd, sitting on a 14,000-square-foot lot with a triple-car garage.