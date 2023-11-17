BC property manager criticizes "one-size-fits-all" Airbnb regulations

Weeks after BC announced regulations to curb short-term rentals in the province, a property manager is asking for more data-driven solutions instead of the “one-size-fits-all” approach he claims the province introduced targeting platforms like Airbnb.

Jordan Deyrmenjian is the CEO of Artin Properties, a company we published a story about late last month.

In a statement, Deyrmenjian is advocating for a more “nuanced and evidence-based approach” in response to the BC housing crisis and says that the 30-day rental market and platforms like Airbnb play a crucial role in the overarching housing ecosystem.

“The proposed legislation applies a one-size-fits-all solution to a multifaceted, systemic issue, overlooking the diverse and legitimate housing needs of thousands,” he said.

“Our customers include medical patients, families displaced by emergencies, and professionals contributing to the economy through short-term projects in sectors like film and technology.”

In our previous story, we reported that many were concerned with companies like Artin Properties, with some suggesting they were the equivalent of operating an illegal hotel.

“They are still essentially operating an illegal hotel. I know for a fact that many of their units violate City of Vancouver STR laws. It’s not mostly folks making a small extra buck. It’s big f**king business,” one user said on X.

Deyrmenjian cites data from AirDNA, a Denver-based data and analytics website, suggesting that converting all the short-term rentals in BC to long-term rentals would only add 0.18% to the year-round housing stock “while eliminating a vital accommodation option for many.”

He warns that if the legislation proceeds as planned, it’ll deprive many of their “preferred housing choice without making a significant positive impact on the housing crisis.”

“It’s simplistic to blame the STR industry for the broader housing shortage, which is a complex issue that extends beyond the scope of any single sector.”

Ultimately, Artin is urging a reconsideration of the proposed legislation in favour of a “balanced approach that considers the economic and even societal contributions of STRs and 30-day minimums for the diverse housing needs they fulfill.”

Do you agree with Deyrmenjian’s assessment of the regulations and their potential impact? Sound off in the comments.