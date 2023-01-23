Winter's second wind: Snow and freezing temperatures forecast for Vancouver

Winter still has some cold left to give the city, and The Weather Network predicts Vancouver will be hit with freezing winter temps and maybe even snow later this week.

Accumulations of snow are expected to be minimal, so they shouldn’t cause the city to shut down, with the weather agency only predicting about 1 cm of snow.

If you want to blame someone for the colder weather, blame Siberia, which is involved in a similar weather pattern to what we saw late last year.

After a relatively mild start to the week, with temperatures hovering around 5˚C, things will start to cool down this weekend. On Saturday, The Weather Network forecasts daytime temps of 2˚C, with nighttime temperatures hitting below freezing. Sunday will be a bit colder in the day, and next Monday is expected to be the coldest of all when looking at the seven-day forecast, with temperatures dropping to -2˚C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast predicts even colder temperatures of -5˚C overnight on Saturday.

For when the possible flurries might hit Vancouver, Saturday is when we could see a mix of snow and rain, and Monday is when we might see some actual flurries.

Looking at the 14-day forecast, there might actually be even more snow in the forecast the following week.

The Weather Network says we could see 1 to 3 cm of snow next Thursday.

Temperatures aren’t expected to warm up until next Saturday, but things will only heat up marginally.

Are you prepared for this dose of winter weather?