4 free agents Canucks could target for third-line centre

Now that the Vancouver Canucks have bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson, they have flexibility for improving their team.

What they need to do seems pretty clear.

The Canucks need at least one more top four defenceman, if not two. Patrik Allvin also mentioned during a recent press conference that he wants to add penalty killers.

There is also a gaping hole for the Canucks at third-line centre.

We previously discussed some of the bargain bin centres that should be available for the Canucks in free agency. But, now that the Canucks have more money to spend, here are four of the more expensive centres that could be available.

1. Ryan O’Reilly (Toronto Maple Leafs)

2022-23 stats : 53 GP, 16 G, 14 A, 30 PTS

: 53 GP, 16 G, 14 A, 30 PTS Age : 32

: 32 2022-23 cap hit: $7.5 million

Ryan O’Reilly is an intriguing third-line centre target for the Canucks. But will he be overpaid in free agency?

The 32-year-old struggled with the St. Louis Blues last season before finding his game with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs. He’s just one year removed from a 58-point season and would provide a big upgrade on the penalty kill and in the faceoff department.

2. Max Domi (Dallas Stars)

2022-23 stats : 80 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS

: 80 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS Age : 28

: 28 2022-23 cap hit: $3 million

There’s a lot to like about Max Domi’s game, and you could argue that he’s a bit overqualified for a third-line centre role.

He did an admirable job as a third-line centre for the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup playoffs, posting 13 points in 19 games while winning 56% of his faceoffs.

Domi isn’t known as a defensive ace, but there’s a scenario where the Canucks could have Elias Pettersson and Nils Aman as the defensive centres, while JT Miller and Domi get the softer matchups.

3. J.T. Compher (Colorado Avalanche)

2022-23 stats : 82 GP, 17 G, 35 A, 52 PTS

: 82 GP, 17 G, 35 A, 52 PTS Age : 28

: 28 2022-23 cap hit: $3.5 million

No free agent centre averaged more ice time than J.T. Compher last season (20:32/game)

The Colorado Avalanche failed to replace Nazem Kadri after he departed via free agency in 2022. They originally tried youngster Alex Newhook in that second line centre role, before pivoting and giving the role to Compher.

Compher had his best season statistically for the Avs in 2022-23, and he’ll likely command $5 million or more as a free agent this offseason.

4. Evan Rodrigues (Colorado Avalanche)

2022-23 stats : 69 GP, 16 G, 23 A, 39 PTS

: 69 GP, 16 G, 23 A, 39 PTS Age : Turns 30 in July

: Turns 30 in July 2022-23 cap hit: $2 million

Evan Rodrigues is likely the cheapest option among the upper echelon of centres that will be available in free agency.

Like Staal, he also has ties to Rutherford. The former Penguins GM acquired Rodrigues via trade in February, 2020. He then re-signed him during the 2020 offseason.

Rodrigues can do a bit of everything, although you could consider him a “master of none.” He’s scored at a middle-six rate throughout his NHL career, even if his scoring has been sporadic at times. He plays both wing and centre, although he was primarily used as a complementary winger to Mikko Rantanen and Nathan Mackinnon last season.

Rodrigues can also kill penalties, although he’s usually not the first guy over the boards while on the kill.

Still, it’s already been reported that the Canucks are potentially interested in Rodrigues as a free agent.