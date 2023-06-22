9 free agent defencemen Canucks could spend Ekman-Larsson money on

Within the span of a couple days, the Vancouver Canucks “lost” two of their top-four defencemen from 2022-23.

We learned last week that Ethan Bear would be out six months due to shoulder surgery. That news was followed by the seismic Oliver Ekman-Larsson buyout.

Ekman-Larsson and Bear were third and fourth respectively in terms of average ice time among Canucks defencemen last season (not counting Filip Hronek’s four-game stint).

This Canucks defence is in dire need of an upgrade. And, now that they’ve cleared $7.1 million of cap space next season because of the Ekman-Larsson buyout, they actually have some cap space to add a defenceman or two.

We previously looked at bargain bin defencemen options for the Canucks in free agency. Here’s a look at some of the pricier blue line options on the unrestricted free agent market the Canucks can now afford.

1. Dmitri Orlov (Boston Bruins)

2022-23 stats : 66 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 PTS

: 66 GP, 7 G, 29 A, 36 PTS Age : Turns 32 in July

: Turns 32 in July 2022-23 cap hit: $5.1 million

Dmitri Orlov is the headliner among a relatively weak class of free agent defencemen.

The former Washington Capital was dealt to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline, where he posted 17 points in 23 games. He followed that up with eight assists in Boston’s opening round loss to the Florida Panthers.

Like many free agent defencemen, Orlov should come with a “buyer beware” warning.

He’s just six days younger than Ekman-Larsson. Despite having a good 2022-23 campaign, he’s past his prime.

2. Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 stats : 78 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 PTS

: 78 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 PTS Age : Turns 29 in July

: Turns 29 in July 2022-23 cap hit: $6 million

After beginning his career as an offence-first blueliner, Matt Dumba has reinvented his game for the Minnesota Wild.

He was constantly a subject of trade rumours, largely due to his inefficient $6 million cap hit.

Dumba could be an interesting target for the Canucks. Although his offensive effectiveness has dissipated, he’s morphed into a physical, shot blocking defenceman.

Matt Dumba absolutely NAILS Joe Pavelski and chaos ensues 🤕🥊 pic.twitter.com/YVNG1gFt3T — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 18, 2023

3. Ryan Graves (New Jersey Devils)

2022-23 stats : 78 GP, 8 G, 18 A, 26 PTS

: 78 GP, 8 G, 18 A, 26 PTS Age : 28

: 28 2022-23 cap hit: $3.16 million

Ryan Graves might be the best fit for Vancouver among big-name free agent blueliners.

The Nova Scotia native is a 6-foot-5, defence-first, penalty killing mainstay. During the postseason, Graves’ 3:38 of average ice time per game shorthanded was sixth-most in the NHL.

It’s been documented before that Hronek has played his best hockey alongside a responsible, left shot blueliner. Graves fits that description perfectly.

4. Brian Dumoulin (Pittsburgh Penguins)

2022-23 stats : 82 GP, 1 G, 24 A, 25 PTS

: 82 GP, 1 G, 24 A, 25 PTS Age : Turns 32 in September

: Turns 32 in September 2022-23 cap hit: $4.1 million

Brian Dumoulin’s best days are behind him, but it’s hard to ignore his ties to this current Canucks regime.

Back in 2017 when the Pittsburgh Penguins won the Stanley Cup without the services of Kris Letang, Dumoulin was an absolute rock on the blue line. At that time, Jim Rutherford was general manager, and Rick Tocchet was an assistant coach.

5. Carson Soucy (Seattle Kraken)

2022-23 stats : 78 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 PTS

: 78 GP, 3 G, 13 A, 16 PTS Age : Turns 29 in July

: Turns 29 in July 2022-23 cap hit: $2.75 million

Carson Soucy is a physical, 6-foot-5 defenceman, who the Canucks apparently really like.

WHAT A HIT BY SOUCY ON MARCHMENT 😱 pic.twitter.com/oUbkBIPtms — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 8, 2023

But, buyer beware.

Soucy is exactly the type of defenceman who tends to get overpaid in free agency. And while he’s performed okay in a third pairing role for the Seattle Kraken, his average ice time of 16:18 during the regular season (and 14:35 in the playoffs) was a distant sixth among Seattle’s blueliners.

He was surpassed on the depth chart by a player named Will Borgen, who averaged three minutes more per game than Soucy during the playoffs.

6. Scott Mayfield (New York Islanders)

2022-23 stats : 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS

: 82 GP, 6 G, 18 A, 24 PTS Age : Turns 31 in October

: Turns 31 in October 2022-23 cap hit: $1.45 million

Five years ago, Scott Mayfield signed a five-year deal with the New York Islanders that paid him just $1.45 million per season.

Start your morning with Scott Mayfield killing off 35+ seconds of a penalty all by himself followed by Horvat drawing a penalty of his own pic.twitter.com/ECj8ehCkNB — ethan, enjoying a salad for dessert (@EthanGSN) April 26, 2023

That deal ended up being a bargain. Now, Mayfield might be looking to cash in.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defenceman averaged over 21 minutes per game for the Islanders last season while leading the team in average ice time on the penalty kill as well.

7. Ian Cole (Tampa Bay Lightning)

2022-23 stats : 78 GP, 3 G, 14 A, 17 PTS

: 78 GP, 3 G, 14 A, 17 PTS Age : 34

: 34 2022-23 cap hit: $3 million

Veteran defenceman Ian Cole fit in seamlessly into the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup last season. The 34-year-old averaged 19:23 per game, his highest average ice time since 2018-19.

Although many players are overpaid in free agency, Cole represents a worthwhile, relatively inexpensive stopgap option.

8. Connor Clifton (Boston Bruins)

2022-23 stats : 78 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS

: 78 GP, 5 G, 18 A, 23 PTS Age : 28

: 28 2022-23 cap hit: $1 million

Despite being listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Connor Clifton plays bigger than his size.

The right-shot defenceman had 2018 hits last season, the 10th-highest total among NHL defencemen.

He’s an ideal third-pairing defender, but it’s worth noting that he actually boosted Hampus Lindholm’s underlying numbers when the two played together due to injuries among Bruins defencemen last season.

9. Radko Gudas (Florida Panthers)

2022-23 stats : 72 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 PTS

: 72 GP, 2 G, 15 A, 17 PTS Age : 33

: 33 2022-23 cap hit: $2.5 million

Luke Schenn was the only player who had more hits than Radko Gudas last season.

The physical Czech defender is an old school-type player who is unafraid to throw his weight around.

David Kampf heads to the locker room after this hit from Radko Gudas. pic.twitter.com/xE2by0ShDv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023

While it’s tantalizing to imagine him slotting into the Canucks blue line, he is a target to be overpaid after he was a part of a Florida Panthers defence which overachieved in the postseason.