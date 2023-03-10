Fraser Valley bus service set to resume Sunday following labour action

A labour dispute in BC led to no bus service for the Fraser Valley, but it’s set to resume soon as talks continue.

On Thursday, a BC Transit strike began, leaving the Fraser Valley without most bus service. CUPE 561, the union that represents bus drivers operating BC Transit services within the Fraser Valley, served the employer with a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week.

According to a release from BC Transit, full operation is now set to resume in Abbotsford, Agassiz-Harrison, Chilliwack, Hope, and Mission, including the Fraser Valley Express, starting on Sunday, March 12.

The labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor – First Transit – and its unionized employees at CUPE 561.

Unionized workers may still take further job action that would suspend BC Transit operations, except for the HandyDart, in the region indefinitely unless an agreement is reached by March 20.

“We understand the frustration felt by customers, and that job action is difficult for everyone involved in the region,” said BC Transit, which will continue to update customers in the event of job action.

“Unless First Transit is prepared to deal with these issues, transit users should be prepared to go without service for a long period of time,” said CUPE 561 President Jane Gibbons in a release earlier this week.

First Transit is an Ohio-based private company that operates public transit services in over 300 locations in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, carrying over 300 million passengers annually.

According to the union, the employer has not satisfied its outstanding issues in wage and compensation fairness. Fraser Valley bus drivers make 32% less than transit workers with TransLink and West Vancouver Blue Bus.

MoveUP Secretary-Treasurer Graeme Hutchison, along with union reps Shawn Lakusta and Andrew Cheverie, also joined today’s rally in Abbotsford in support of CUPE Local 561 members fighting for better wages, pensions, and work-life balance. #bclab pic.twitter.com/EzmaiigvVV — MoveUP (@MoveUPTogether) February 28, 2023

Its members do not have a pension plan, and are required to accept long hours of standby time for which they receive less than $3 per hour.

“Our members are seeking a fair deal, one that pays them what other transit operators are currently being paid. It doesn’t make any sense that those in the Fraser Valley should be asked to do the same job for less than everyone else,” said Jane Gibbons, the president of CUPE 561, in a statement.

CUPE 561 isn’t the only union in talks with BC Transit.

📢 #BCTransit & Unifor 333 have reached a tentative labour agreement. The agreement will be reviewed and ratified by Unifor 333 members and BC Transit's Board of Directors over the next few weeks. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/XoNa2HiD80 — BC Transit – Victoria (@victoriatransit) March 10, 2023

On Vancouver Island, a tentative labour agreement has been reached between BC Transit and Unifor Local 333, which represents close to 680 transit operators and maintenance employees in the Victoria Regional Transit System.

With files from Daily Hive Staff