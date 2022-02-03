Fraser Valley Bandits gearing up for first season at new home in Langley

BC’s pro basketball team is back for a new season, and excitement is growing for fans in Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Fraser Valley Bandits announced today its 2022 regular season schedule, a 20-game campaign that will see them play at least one home and away game against each of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) nine other teams.

The season opener will be in Ottawa against the Blackjacks on May 25, while the home opener will be on June 4 versus the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Season tickets are on sale now.

You might also like: Poulin, Hamelin named Canada's flagbearers for Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

How to watch and stream the Beijing Olympics for FREE in Canada

Canadian Olympic Committee reaches milestone on Indigenous-led Vancouver 2030 bid

The Bandits are looking to build upon last year’s semifinal success, especially during the first season in their new home of the Langley Events Centre.

“Since our move to LEC, our staff have enjoyed the opportunity to make new connections in what has already proven to be a rewarding market thanks to increased interest in season tickets, game packs and sponsorship,” said Bandits president Dylan Kular in a release. “It is a privilege to make our debut at a world-class venue known for an electrifying game day experience. We can’t wait to introduce our audience to the spectacular infusion of basketball, music and lights that we are creating for fans.”

Fraser Valley Bandits will be seeing some new faces on their new court as the CEBL announces three new expansion teams in the latter half of 2021. The Montréal Alliance, Newfoundland Growlers and Scarborough Shooting Stars are the latest member clubs of the Official First Division Professional League Partner of Canada Basketball.

With 10 teams playing in the upcoming season, the CEBL stands as Canada’s largest professional sports league.

Here are the regular-season home games that the Bandits will play at LEC in 2022:

Saturday, June 4 vs. Saskatchewan Ratters at 2 pm

Tuesday, June 7 vs. Hamilton Honey Badgers at 11 am

Saturday, June 18 vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars at 5 pm

Friday, June 24 vs. Montréal Alliance at 7 pm

Sunday, June 26 vs. Newfoundland Growlers at 3 pm

Friday, July 1 vs. Scarborough Shooting Stars at 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 3 vs. Niagara River Lions at 1 pm

Friday, July 15 vs. Guelph Nighthawks at 7 pm

Sunday, July 17 vs. Ottawa Blackjacks at 1 pm

Saturday, July 30 vs. Edmonton Stingers at 1 pm

Tickets for the games will be available to purchase at the Bandits’ website, and the Bandies have created an online form where fans can register their interest and be contacted directly by a team representative. The team also encouraged anyone with questions or ticket-related inquiries to call 604-866-0529 or email [email protected]

“The announcement of our 2022 schedule solidifies what will certainly be an exciting runway leading up to our inaugural season at LEC,” added Kular. I invite our fans to stay tuned to our website and social media channels because with the CEBL free agency period upon us, we have lots of exciting news in store, including our theme nights and the announcement of our next head coach.”