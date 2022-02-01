How to watch and stream the Beijing Olympics for FREE in Canada

There will be no shortage in coverage for the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and no shortage of ways to stream it in Canada, either.

Canadians from Graham Island, British Columbia, to Cape Spear, Newfoundland, will be able to watch and stream the Olympics, starting Friday, February 4 and concluding on Sunday, February 20.

Olympians like figure skater Eric Radford; speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen; bobsledder Justin Kripps; curlers John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes; freestyle skiers Cassie Sharpe, Mikael Kingsbury, and Brady Leman; and snowboarder Sébastien Toutant will be front-and-centre throughout more than 2,400 hours of live Olympic content available in Canada.

Beijing Olympics stream

For most major events, a free stream can be found on CBC Gem, CBC.ca and the CBC Olympics app, with CBC, CBC News Network and CBC Radio providing TV and radio coverage.

If you’re looking to cast to an external device, the free CBC Gem app is an impressive option. It’s compatible with Apple TV, FireTV, Google Chromecast and Roku TV.

CBC’s TV schedule can be found here, and the more in-depth streaming schedule can be found here.

TSN and Sportsnet will also provide live coverage of select events on their network channels.

Access to channels via the web-based TSN Direct costs $7.99 (plus tax) for a 24-hour package, $19.99 for a one-month pass, and $199.99 for 12 months. Sportsnet Now costs $14.99 for a monthly plan or $149.99 for yearly access.

TSN’s broadcast/streaming schedule can be found here, and Sportsnet’s broadcast/streaming schedule can be found here.