Fraser Health will be hosting a number of low-barrier COVID-19 registration and vaccination clinics throughout the month of June.

One of these initiatives is what the health authority calls easy, accessible, same-day immunization (EASI) clinics. They’re located at existing vaccination clinics and are open to anyone above the age of 12 who hasn’t received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All Fraser Health residents are welcome, including those who don’t have personal health numbers, vulnerable residents, or people who aren’t residents of BC. Staff will also be on-site to help people register and book appointments at other immunization clinics throughout the region, if needed.

Fraser Health’s EASI clinics for the month of June are as follows:

Surrey

Where: 10025 King George Boulevard (at the corner of King George Boulevard and 100th Avenue)

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (or until daily vaccines are distributed)

When: Daily

Where: Boston Bar School – 47632 Old Boston Bar Road

Time: 10 am to 3:30 pm

When: Friday, June 11

A number of neighbourhood clinics are also scheduled at various locations in the Fraser Health region. These clinics are designed to support specific communities and staff will check ID to ensure that vaccine priority is given to people living in the local neighbourhood.

Anyone attending the clinics will also be given wristbands by the organizers and a same-day appointment.

Here’s where Fraser Health residents can find neighbourhood clinics this June:

Chilliwack:

Where: Rosedale Traditional Community School – 50850 Yale Road, Rosedale

Time: 10 am to 4 pm (or until daily vaccines are distributed)

When: Saturday, June 12

Burnaby:

Where: Alan Emmott Centre – 6650 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (or until daily vaccines are distributed)

When: Monday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 15

Where: Confederation Community Centre for Seniors – 4585 Albert Street

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (or until daily vaccines are distributed)

When: Wednesday, June 23

Mission:

Where: Mission Activity Centre – 33100 10 Avenue, Mission (at Talbut)

Time: 12 to 7 pm (or until daily vaccines are distributed)

When: Thursday, June 17 to Friday, June 18

Fraser Health also has a number of in-reach clinics and registration drives scheduled throughout the month. In-reach clinics are pre-booked, first dose appointments that can be made at places of worship.