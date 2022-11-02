Move over, four-day workweek: Chick-fil-A branch switches to four-day weekend

In the wake of loosening COVID-19 restrictions, the four-day workweek has become a popular point of discussion for professionals and employers everywhere.

Some businesses that have enforced the four-day workweek boast brilliant results, with an uptick in employee morale and retention without compromising on profits.

But what happens when you get a four-day weekend instead? A Chick-fil-A franchise owner decided to try that.

Justin Lindsey operates a Chick-fil-A in Kendall, Florida, and has moved his staff to work only three days per week. Bumping up benefits or providing longer paid time off was not going to cut it for him.

In an interview with QSR Magazine, Lindsey said his new work structure worked so well, he hasn’t lost a single manager from his 38-worker staff since putting it into practice in February 2022.

In fact, applications from people wanting to work at his store are flowing in in big numbers, too. Just this fall, the restaurant received 420 applications from aspiring candidates.

Profits are always on an upward curve, and the store is projected to hit $17 million in sales this year.

The fast-food franchise owner divvied up staff into store leaders and frontline employees and alternated their schedules, so they could work 13-hour shifts instead. The step came after staff input via a bunch of Google forms and surveys. Workers were allowed to choose between a regular week and a three-day week with longer shifts.

Turns out, many would rather work 13 to 14 hours a day and have four whole days to rest, plan leisurely activities and travel, and spend time with their families.

Being around his employees for such long shifts has also allowed the restaurateur to observe their performance better and find more fitting growth opportunities for his team members.

“I think people want to work in this industry, but they want some things to change,” Lindsey noted. “I think that’s what this has shown — that there are things that if we change it for the better, we’re going to make a lasting impact.”

He believes giving workers choices that actually allow them to do what they want is powerful.

Would you rather work longer shifts and have a four-day weekend, or choose conventional eight-hour shifts spread across five days of work? Let us know in the comments.