Busy commuter route in Surrey shut down after car slams into power pole

A busy commuter route in Surrey is expected to be shut down for several hours after a car slammed into a power pole.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision near 152nd Street and 62a Avenue around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

A white SUV was northbound on 152nd Street when “the driver lost control and struck a power pole, severely damaging it.”

The driver — a man in his 30s — was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As BC Hydro investigates the damage to the power pole, traffic is shut down on 152nd Street between 60th Avenue and 64th Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find another route for their commute.

Mounties say the exact cause of the crash isn’t known at this point, but it’s not believed to be criminal in nature.

Anyone with more information — or dashcam footage — is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.