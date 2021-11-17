Fortis BC says gas supply is "secure and stable" as weather impacts pipelines

While there have been some concerns on social media about possible issues for natural gas customers because of the extensive flooding in the province, Fortis BC says there is enough natural gas to meet current seasonal demand.

“Between what we are receiving from the T-South line and our ability to draw from our own natural gas storages, FortisBC’s gas supply is secure and stable for our one million gas customers in BC,” says FortisBC spokesperson Diana Sorace.

The Enbridge T-South gas transmission line is operating at 75% capacity, while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut down as parts of BC deal with extreme weather.

Trans Mountain says the pipeline was shut down on Sunday, November 14, and a team is working on restart plans.

The company says an initial assessment of the affected area was done Tuesday by air.

“The plans for restarting require continued assessments, including geotechnical evaluations of slope stability and on-the-ground analysis to determine if there is work required to repair or re-establish protective cover where the pipe has been exposed due to flooding.”

The statement goes on to say, “Trans Mountain is in regular contact with its shippers and is working to mitigate potential impacts of the pipeline shut down on British Columbians.”

The company says it has been talking with Emergency Management BC to offer any assistance, including offering beds at the Trans Mountain camp to residents evacuated from Merritt.

“With crews throughout the Fraser Valley, Coquihalla, and BC Interior regions as part of the Expansion Project and regular operations. We are in contact with Emergency Management British Columbia and have offered our support and assistance in any way we can including offering beds at our camp community in Merritt to evacuees.”