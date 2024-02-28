Former WWE star Virgil dead at 61

Former professional wrestler Mike Jones, best known as “Virgil” during his time in the WWE in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 61.

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/i9QDodn9BD — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

On April 15, 2022, Jones revealed that he had been battling dementia and had suffered two strokes. A month later, the popular former pro wrestler revealed that he was battling Stage 2 colon cancer and asked fans for help paying his medical bills.

Jones famously played the part of personal assistant to “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase during his WWE days.

“It was the greatest experience of my life,” Jones said of the Virgil character in an article posted to WWE.com. “Ted Dibiase’s quality as a wrestler was matched only by Ted Dibiase’s quality as a man. We were together every day for years, and we never had a single fight… It was two men getting along as gentlemen, professionals, and friends. Together, we were the greatest act in sports entertainment.”

Jones earned a mathematics degree from the University of Virginia and taught the subject at a catholic high school in his hometown of Pittsburgh after retiring from pro wrestling.

Rest in peace, Virgil. Sending my love, thoughts, & prayers to his family. #MillionDollarChamp pic.twitter.com/DoBhonduz9 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 28, 2024

here’s a clip of VIRGIL finally turning on Ted DiBiase at the 1991 Royal Rumble this was a HUGE moment back in the day RIP VIRGIL 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0kUm0mY0Yi — Degenerate George (@DGen_george) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil

For a 4 year old who hated the bad guys seeing you beat DiBiase was pretty cool pic.twitter.com/YxbaTrJVIx — Splash Mountain (@splashmountain_) February 28, 2024

When Virgil beat Ted DiBiase at SummerSlam 1991 the pop was so loud the roof almost came off the building 🔥🔥 RIP😭 pic.twitter.com/GaiT42yMW2 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 28, 2024