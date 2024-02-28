SportsWrestling

Former WWE star Virgil dead at 61

Rob Williams
Feb 28 2024, 8:00 pm

Virgil/Facebook

Former professional wrestler Mike Jones, best known as “Virgil” during his time in the WWE in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 61.

On April 15, 2022, Jones revealed that he had been battling dementia and had suffered two strokes. A month later, the popular former pro wrestler revealed that he was battling Stage 2 colon cancer and asked fans for help paying his medical bills.

Jones famously played the part of personal assistant to “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase during his WWE days.

“It was the greatest experience of my life,” Jones said of the Virgil character in an article posted to WWE.com. “Ted Dibiase’s quality as a wrestler was matched only by Ted Dibiase’s quality as a man. We were together every day for years, and we never had a single fight… It was two men getting along as gentlemen, professionals, and friends. Together, we were the greatest act in sports entertainment.”

Jones earned a mathematics degree from the University of Virginia and taught the subject at a catholic high school in his hometown of Pittsburgh after retiring from pro wrestling.

