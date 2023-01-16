Former Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has a new gig at SFU

Former Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has landed a new gig at SFU.

Stewart has been appointed the new director of SFU’s Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR) as he returns to the School of Public Policy.

Laura Weldon, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, remarked on Stewart’s experience at the City of Vancouver.

“We are excited to have Dr. Stewart back on our Public Policy faculty downtown,” she said.

“His experience as a policymaker in the City of Vancouver and as a Member of Parliament will be invaluable to our students.”

A release from SFU states that Stewart is a “tenured” associate professor at SFU. He began a leave of absence in 2011 when he served as MP for Burnaby-Douglas for four years.

Stewart served as mayor of Vancouver between 2018 and 2022 before losing the most recent civic election to Ken Sim and ABC Vancouver. The SFU release goes on about Stewart’s accolades as Vancouver mayor, including securing a $1 billion social housing investment and working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everything started for me while I was a graduate student at SFU in the 1990s, so I am excited to return and lead the Centre for Public Policy Research,” stated Stewart.

“SFU is an amazing place to learn and innovate and I hope the practical experience I’ve gained from a decade in politics will add to the incredible environment at one of Canada’s top universities.”

Great to be back at SFU’s School of Public Policy as the new Director of the Centre for Public Policy Research. https://t.co/hwvClh8MYk pic.twitter.com/bZV3JNAvux — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) January 16, 2023

Along with the news of his new gig, the release also states that Stewart has a new book due sometime this year. The book is titled Decrim: How We Decriminalized Drugs in British Columbia.

You can read more about the new book here.