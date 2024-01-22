Raptors eyeing big return in another Bruce Brown trade: report

Bruce Brown was welcomed with open arms to the Toronto Raptors — but it might be a short stay.

One of the pieces coming back to Toronto as part of a three-team trade centred around Pascal Siakam, Brown has been widely coveted by teams across the league as a valuable player.

A key member of the Denver Nuggets’ run to the 2023 NBA title, Brown seems pretty open about the possibility of moving on again. He plays a bit of everything a 6-foot-4 player can — point guard, shooting guard, or small forward — and he’s already on his fifth NBA franchise. And while Brown knows another trade could be coming shortly after leaving Indiana, he seems to be taking it all in stride.

“I’m not requesting anything… I know that’s been out there, but that’s up to [Raptors president Masai Ujiri] and whatever he wants to do… I’m leaving that to Masai, whatever Masai wants to do,” Brown said over the weekend, as per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

And with Toronto currently sitting at 16-27 ahead of the February 8 NBA trade deadline, it seems only logical that they’d try to cash in their chips again with the 27-year-old, on the first year of a two-year contract worth $45 million throughout the deal.

NBA insider Marc Stein, who had discussed the possibility of Brown going to either the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers in his latest newsletter, reported Toronto’s asking price at a first-round pick and a young player. With Toronto already getting three first-round picks in return for Siakam (in addition to Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis), it’d be quite the haul for Toronto should they be able to land more assets stemming from the initial trade of Siakam.

Before the trade, Brown averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and three assists in 33 games for the Pacers this season.

In his two games in Toronto, Brown has averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds and 0.5 assists.

The Raptors are back in action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies, with tip-off set for 7 pm ET.