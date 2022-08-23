A former CTV News Vancouver anchor has landed a new gig at Global Edmonton, joining the six o’clock show with Carole Anne Devaney.

Scott Roberts was picked as the replacement of outgoing veteran anchor Gord Steinke, who will retire at the end of the month.

“Following the announcement of Steinke’s retirement the station embarked on an extensive Canada-wide search for someone who reflects the values that matter most to Edmontonians,” Corus Entertainment said in a news release.

Corus says through that search, they found Roberts who “embodies everything Global Edmonton was looking for.”

“I’m incredibly excited to be back in Edmonton,” said Roberts. “I started my television career in Alberta and it’s a privilege to be able to come back and tell the stories of this province and this city again. No one does local news better than Global Edmonton and I can’t wait to get to work with Carole Anne and the entire team.”

Roberts previously had been the anchor of CTV News at Six in Vancouver before being laid off earlier this year.

Roberts’ first day on air will be September 1, 2022.