Former Canucks defenceman Olli Juolevi now available for free on waivers

If you weren’t sure before, you can now declare the Vancouver Canucks the official winner of the Olli Juolevi trade.

The former Vancouver Canucks defenceman is now available for free on the waiver wire.

He was sent to Florida in a preseason trade with the Florida Panthers, drawing back current forward Juho Lammikko and depth blueliner Noah Juulsen.

Juolevi, the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, has no points in 10 games for the Panthers this season, and was averaging 12:27 of ice time.

Lammikko has 12 points, including six goals, in 49 games this season.

More importantly, he has been thriving under coach Bruce Boudreau. All six of his goals this season have come under Boudreau’s tenure, and he’s developed into a key contributor on Vancouver’s fourth line with Tyler Motte and Matthew Highmore.

Lammikko has five goals and 11 points in his last 29 games.

This after having just one assist and averaging 10:03 of ice time per game in his first 20 skates with the Canucks under former coach Travis Green.

Juolevi, clearly, hasn’t had the same metric of success.