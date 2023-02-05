Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat signs long-term contract with Islanders

Former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat has yet to play a game for the New York Islanders, but that doesn’t mean he has any issue sticking around there for a long time.

On Sunday, the Islanders announced they’d signed Horvat to a long-term contract extension, locking him up for eight years.

Though the team didn’t disclose the terms, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the contract as having an annual average value of $8.5 million.

Horvat was acquired as part of a blockbuster trade last Monday, with the Canucks getting Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Räty and a protected 2023 first-round draft pick in return. He had served as the team’s captain since 2019, a year after the retirement of Henrik (and Daniel) Sedin.

In the midst of a career year, Horvat has 31 goals and 23 assists in 49 games this season.

In December, Horvat reportedly rejected a long-term deal from Vancouver worth below $8 million per season, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

“I believe we have taken our best shot and the contract that we have on the table for Bo right now I think is a fair contract for what he’s done up until this year. But it’s certainly under market value for what he’s done this year,” Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford had previously said in January about what limited Horvat’s ability to sign a contract in Vancouver. “He’s had a career year, a career run, and he’s looking for his money. He deserves it. I don’t blame him.”

Horvat was originally drafted by the Canucks at ninth overall in 2013, and spent all nine of his NHL seasons in Vancouver prior to the trade.

He was selected as an NHL All-Star this season, in which he suited up for the Pacific Division while wearing an Islanders patch on his jersey.

During his time with the Canucks, he put up 201 goals and 219 assists in 621 games.