SportsHockeyCanucks

"This one hurts": Canucks fans react to seeing Pettersson, Horvat team up at All-Star game

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 5 2023, 6:37 pm
"This one hurts": Canucks fans react to seeing Pettersson, Horvat team up at All-Star game
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If you look up the definition of bittersweet in the dictionary, you might find a photo of former Vancouver Canucks teammates Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson from Saturday’s NHL All-Star game.

Although the All-Star Game itself (and the attached skills competition) may have gotten a little dry in recent years, there was a bit of closure for Vancouver fans getting the chance to see Horvat represent the Pacific Division just a few days after his blockbuster trade to the New York Islanders.

Horvat picked up an assist on Pettersson’s first period marker in the semi-final of Saturday’s 3-on-3 All-Star tournament, the only points for either player on the day.

“It was fun to play with him one last time, for now, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” Horvat told media after Team Pacific’s loss to the Central Division. “It was kind of bittersweet out there. It was a lot of fun.

 

And Canucks fans definitely had quite the emotional reaction to seeing the former teammates teaming up once again.

Pettersson had won the hardest shot competition on Friday night, blasting in a 103.5 mph shot to become just the third-ever forward to win that event.

“It was kind of a little sad to know that was gonna be the last time we’re going to skate together. I’m glad we got to connect on a goal today and get one last shot. I’m going to miss him a lot. He’s a great person, great player, and he’s going to do a lot of great things in the future,” Horvat added.

But if you think that Saturday’s the last time you’ll be in the feels with Horvat and Pettersson, think again.

This Thursday, February 9, the Canucks are scheduled to take on Horvat’s Islanders on Long Island, which surely will be cause for another emotion-filled night across the Vancouver fanbase.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.