Liam Hendriks has completed his final cancer treatment. The 34-year-old former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher shared the good news in a heartfelt message on Instagram today, accompanied by a video of him ringing the victory bell.

He called it “one of the most emotional things” he’s ever done.

Hendriks was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of treatable cancer, just five months ago. He started treatment in January.

“Five months ago my life changed forever. You never think you will be the one who hears ‘you have cancer’ but there I was… in shock and fear not knowing what comes next.”

“I started treatment after SO many life-altering appointments on January 9th, 2023.

“Every 28 days, I would have another round.

“Every 28 days, I got closer to the PET scan that would dictate how many more rounds there would be.

“Every 28 days, I got closer to this moment.”

A three-time All-Star, the Australian-born pitcher has played 12 MLB seasons, with the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals, in addition to the Blue Jays. Hendriks played for the Blue Jays in 2014 and 2015, going 6-0 with a 3.46 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 61 appearances for Toronto.

“These past five months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life,” Hendriks added. “Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done. I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me.

“No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.”

Hendriks thanked his wife, Kristi, for her support.

“You came to every single appointment. You held my hand every step of the way. You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you.”

“To family, friends and fans: Your support kept me going. You kept me in the right frame of mind to beat this. Your encouragement made a bigger difference than you will ever know.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”