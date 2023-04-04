Blue Jays release photos of new general admission bleachers at Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be looking all that great on the field to start the 2023 season.

Giving up an American League-high 7.64 ERA over their first four games, Toronto has struggled through a 1-3 start in the opening stretch of the season.

But exactly one week out from their home opener next Tuesday, they’re at least looking pretty fresh off the field when it comes to their new renovations at the Rogers Centre.

Today, the team offered up some more pictures of a series of new general admission areas to catch the game from.

One of the ways to check out these spaces is the introduction of Outfield District Tickets, which can be purchased on a separate section of the Blue Jays’ website. These tickets are valid for ballpark entry and general admission social areas, and do not include an actual numbered seat in the ballpark.

One of the spaces offered is the Rogers Landing general admission area, providing views just to the edge of the visitors’ bullpen.

A new social space with great views ⚾️ Check out Rogers Landing! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/At3s8pPVi3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 3, 2023

The team also teased the bleachers in right field, located just behind the visitors’ bullpen and in the style of seats found at historic ballparks like Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium.

COMING in 2023: Bleachers in RF 👀 This first-come, first-served area will be jumping ALL season! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/fl5FCkmzbW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 3, 2023

Per the team, the general admission areas are available to anyone with a Blue Jays game ticket (Outfield District or otherwise).

Fun for ALL ages 🌞 A sneak peek at the NEW Park Social! pic.twitter.com/HFQGMRQnaE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 2, 2023

The new additions include several different general admission spots around the park to watch a game: Corona Rooftop Patio (500 level, right field), Park Social (500 level, left field), The Catch Bar (100 level, right field), The Stop (100 level, centre field), WestJet Flight Deck (200 level, centre field), Rogers Landing (100 level, right field), Schneiders Porch (200 level, right field), bleacher seats (100 level), left field balcony, right field balcony, and drink rails throughout the ballpark.

This new RF bar is quite The Catch 😉 Who's excited to check it out? 🖐 pic.twitter.com/IwKZ8k6J56 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 2, 2023

Toronto’s home opener is set for next Tuesday, April 11, when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.