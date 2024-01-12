Forget Lotto Line, Canucks cashing in with five-man Powerball Unit

Much has been made about how effective the Lotto Line has been since being reunited for the Vancouver Canucks. Similarly, the Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek defensive pairing has gotten its flowers for its strong play this year.

One combination that head coach Rick Tocchet has deployed over this road trip with stunning results is the combination of all five players. It’s not the Lotto Line, it’s the Megaball Unit.

Forget Lotto Line… Boeser, Pettersson, Miller, Hughes, Hronek are the Powerball Unit — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 12, 2024

The five players have played a total of just over 26 minutes together at five-on-five. During that time, they’ve outscored their opponents 9-1.

It’s not just the actual results that look impressive. The underlying metrics also suggest that this Megaball Unit is too much for opposing teams to contain. They’re controlling 59.18% of the expected goals while on the ice, and rocking a 60% Corsi, according to NaturalStatTrick.

It may not be the biggest surprise that the Canucks putting five of their best players together leads to good results but the level at which this unit has been dominating is impressive. They’ve cut through the Eastern Conference like a hot knife through butter and helped pad the Canucks’ Pacific Division lead.

The Canucks look like true contenders when they put this unit on the ice, but do they have the necessary depth throughout the rest of their lineup to make it a worthwhile option?

The team’s de-facto second line of Ilya Mikheyev, Pius Suter, and Andrei Kuzmenko has not scored a single goal since the Lotto Line was reunited against the New Jersey Devils. While the scorching hot scoring rates of the Canucks’ top players have meant they’ve been able to survive the lack of secondary scoring, that’s not a recipe for long-term success.

The good news is that the Canucks have figured out a combination that has looked unstoppable thus far. Even if the Lotto Line doesn’t stick around long term, Tocchet knows that he has this ace up his sleeve that he can pull out if they ever need a goal.