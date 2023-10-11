Canadian mansion with its own nightclub still up for sale with $20M price drop

A massive Canadian mansion with its own nightclub was up for sale in June last year and is still on the market — but for a much lower price.

In 2019, the mansion at 2275 Doulton Drive was listed on the marketplace for a whopping $50,000,000. Last year, the price fell to $37.5 million, and this year, it has plummeted to $29,900,000, according to Zolo.

That’s a $20,100,000 drop from the initial price.

The Mississauga mansion comes with its very own nightclub. With mirrored walls, glittering chandeliers, and a well-stocked bar, the basement venue is ready for its Club Crawlers listing. Should you require crowd control, there’s even a pair of velvet ropes.

There’s no need to leave the basement, a home theatre with custom Lamborghini seating, a state-of-the-art gym with flooring made from recycled Nike soles, a barbershop, and two steam rooms.

If you do decide to explore the rest of the nearly 43,000-square-foot French palace-inspired mansion, you’ll find an opulent great hall, curved marble staircases, and five fireplaces.

The indoor swimming pavilion, with its soaring ceilings and sparkling stucco walls imported from Germany, looks out onto the nearly two-acre property.

There are six-plus-one bedrooms, each with a private ensuite and walk-in closet, and another seven bathrooms.

The focal point of the exceptionally white kitchen is the oversized marble island. The eat-in area is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, and walks out to the covered terrace.

Separate indoor and outdoor dining rooms make entertaining a breeze in any weather.

From furniture and fixtures to doors and décor, the house has an astounding amount of gold. The main floor ceilings are spectacularly detailed.

The garage has heated floors, can fit 15 cars, and has space for 10 more outside.

Check out the full listing here.

With files from Zoe DeMarco

This article was originally published on June 13, 2023.