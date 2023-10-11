NewsReal EstateUrbanizedCanada

Canadian mansion with its own nightclub still up for sale with $20M price drop

National Trending Staff
Oct 11 2023, 4:59 pm
2275 Doulton Drive/Sotheby's International Realty Canada

A massive Canadian mansion with its own nightclub was up for sale in June last year and is still on the market — but for a much lower price.

In 2019, the mansion at 2275 Doulton Drive was listed on the marketplace for a whopping $50,000,000. Last year, the price fell to $37.5 million, and this year, it has plummeted to $29,900,000, according to Zolo.

That’s a $20,100,000 drop from the initial price.

The Mississauga mansion comes with its very own nightclub. With mirrored walls, glittering chandeliers, and a well-stocked bar, the basement venue is ready for its Club Crawlers listing. Should you require crowd control, there’s even a pair of velvet ropes.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There’s no need to leave the basement, a home theatre with custom Lamborghini seating, a state-of-the-art gym with flooring made from recycled Nike soles, a barbershop, and two steam rooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

If you do decide to explore the rest of the nearly 43,000-square-foot French palace-inspired mansion, you’ll find an opulent great hall, curved marble staircases, and five fireplaces.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The indoor swimming pavilion, with its soaring ceilings and sparkling stucco walls imported from Germany, looks out onto the nearly two-acre property.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There are six-plus-one bedrooms, each with a private ensuite and walk-in closet, and another seven bathrooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The focal point of the exceptionally white kitchen is the oversized marble island. The eat-in area is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, and walks out to the covered terrace.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Separate indoor and outdoor dining rooms make entertaining a breeze in any weather.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

From furniture and fixtures to doors and décor, the house has an astounding amount of gold. The main floor ceilings are spectacularly detailed.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The garage has heated floors, can fit 15 cars, and has space for 10 more outside.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Check out the full listing here.

With files from Zoe DeMarco 

This article was originally published on June 13, 2023.

