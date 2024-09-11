Like many Canadians, you might be on the hunt for the cheapest grocery prices to save a buck or two, but how do the costs at some of the more affordable stores compare?

To find out, we decided to conduct our own experiment, comparing the prices of 11 basic grocery items from Food Basics (owned by Metro), No Frills (owned by Loblaw), and Walmart. Food Basics only has stores in Ontario.

All of these grocery banners are often seen as options that offer lower prices to customers.

For this haul, we tried to find the same brands for as many items as we could, and we compared regular prices only.

Here’s what we found, and some of the results might surprise you.

White bread

Food Basics: $3.79. $0.37/100 g

No Frills: $4.49. $0.88/100g

Walmart: $3.97. $0.59/100g

Winner: Food Basics

Large eggs

Food Basics: $3.88 per dozen

No Frills: $4.12 per dozen

Walmart: $3.87 per dozen

Winner: Walmart

Chicken breast

Food Basics: $17.10 for a four-pack or $8.76 per pound

No Frills: $20.80 for a four-pack or $7.99 per pound

Walmart: $14 for a four-pack or $6.84 per pound

Winner: Walmart

Liberte plain Greek yogurt

Food Basics: $7.49 for 750g

No Frills: $7.19 for 750g

Walmart: $7.18 for 750g

Winner: Walmart

Lays Classic chips (family size)

Food Basics: $3.99 per 235g bag

No Frills: $3.49 per 235g bag

Walmart: $3.97 per 235g bag

Winner: No Frills

Cheddar cheese

Food Basics: $7.99 for 400g

No Frills: $7.99 for 400g

Walmart: $7.97 for 400g

Winner: Walmart

Primo pasta sauce

FoodBasics: $2.49 for a 680 ml can

NoFrills: $2.49 for a 680 ml can

Walmart: $1.97 for a 680 ml can

Winner: Walmart

Pasta

Food Basics: $2.29. All of the stores didn’t have the same spaghetti brand

No Frills: $2.29 for the No Name brand spaghetti

Walmart: $1.97 for the Primo brand

Winner: Walmart

Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter

Food Basics: $6.99 for a 1kg container

No Frills: $6.99 for a 1kg container

Walmart: $6.77 for a 1kg container

Winner: Walmart

Black beans

Food Basics: $1.49 for a 540 ml can. The stores didn’t have the same canned beans brand. We chose Life Smart for Food Basics.

No Frills: $1.49 for the No Name brand 540 ml can

Walmart: $1.47 for the Great Value 540 ml can

Winner: Walmart

Jam

Food Basics: $5.99 for a 500 ml jar

No Frills: $6.29 for a 500 ml jar

Walmart: $4.97 for a 500 ml jar

Winner: Walmart

At the end of the haul, the total bill at No Frills comes out to $67.64. The Food Basics bill is $63.49 and Walmart adds up to $58.11.

While No Frills and Food Basics were pretty similar in price, significant savings were seen at Walmart.

Which grocery stores do you want us to compare next? Let us know your suggestions by emailing us at [email protected].