Here's how much 10 items cost at luxury grocer Erewhon vs. Walmart Canada

If you’ve heard of Erewhon, you’ve either been to California recently or seen posts about it on social media.

If you think your grocery bill in Canada is getting out of hand, then you’ll be floored by the cost of groceries at this supermarket, described by The New York Times as the place where the “healthiest and wealthiest” shop.

The upscale chain, which has 10 locations across California, is famous for its US$19 (C$25.84) Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, combo meals, and pricey products like a US$39.99 (C$54.35) jar of sea moss gel that “provides a refreshing and healthful experience.” This organic grocery is never short of celebrity endorsements, including recent ones from singers Sabrina Carpenter and Katy Perry, and model Elsa Hosk.

To add to the sense of exclusivity, the store also offers annual memberships for US$200 (C$271). The membership gives you access to member pricing, priority access, a free drink for new members, and free delivery if you spend a minimum of US$150 (C$203). Does your Costco membership make you feel that special?

According to the Canada Food Price Report 2024, the average Canadian family can expect to spend C$16,297.20 on food this year or C$1,358 monthly. So for comparison, here’s how much 10 grocery items cost in the most expensive supermarket in the US compared to Walmart Canada.

Eggs

Vital Farms organic pasture-raised large eggs, 12-count, US$10.99 (C$14.91)

Great Value large eggs, 12-count, C$4.08

Bread

Rudi’s Organic Bakery organic white bread, 623g, US$6.49 (C$8.80)

Great Value white bread, 570g, C$1.97

Almond milk

Malk organic unsweetened almond milk, 828ml, US$7.99 (C$10.84)

Earth’s Own almond beverage unsweetened, 1.89l, C$4.78

Cheddar cheese

Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese, 453g, US$14.99 (C$20.34)

Great Value old cheddar, 400g, C$6.97

Yogurt

Forager Project organic cashew yogurt vanilla bean, 680g, US$5.99 (C$8.12)

Yoplait yogurt vanilla, 630g, C$1.94

Peanut butter

Store brand organic roasted peanut butter, 311g, US$8 (C$10.85)

Kraft Only Peanuts all-natural crunchy, 750g, C$5.77

Chicken

Erewhon organic chicken chicken breast, US$15.61 (C$21.18)

Prime boneless skinless chicken breast, C$15

Salmon

Store brand fresh Faroe Island salmon fillet, US$24.99 (c$33.91)

Your Fresh Market Canadian Atlantic salmon, C$11.07

Pasta

Montebello organic penne rigate pasta, 453g, US$4.99 (C$6.77)

Fiorfiore penne rigate pasta, 500g, C$1.97

Pasta sauce

Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce, 680ml, US$10.99 (C$14.91)

Rao’s Homemade marinara sauce, 660ml, C$7.97