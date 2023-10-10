NewsCoronavirusScience

Here's how to get a flu shot and COVID-19 booster in BC this October

Oct 10 2023, 5:27 pm
BlurryMe/Shutterstock

If it seems like everyone is exhausted, sniffling, and coughing these days, you might be wondering when you can get an updated flu shot and COVID-19 booster.

Well, starting Tuesday, you now have your answer.

Invitations are being sent out to British Columbians to get their appointments for immunizations, which can be a flu shot, the updated COVID-19 booster, or a combination of both.

Last month, Health Canada approved the updated Moderna Spikevax vaccine to fight against the XBB.1.5 subvariant for those six months and older.

A non-mRNA vaccine is also available.

Previously, only priority populations were receiving the shots after they arrived in the province earlier this month.

“Influenza viruses change (mutate) from year to year, so each year, the viruses used to make the vaccine change to protect you against the viruses circulating that year,” the province said, adding that your immunity also wears off so that’s another reason you need one each year.

If you didn’t receive an email or text, you can register online or call 1-833-838-2323 to make an appointment. Those who already received a vaccine through the Get Vaccinated system last time won’t need to re-register.

If you have recently contracted COVID-19, you could receive an updated booster, as it will not be harmful. However, you could also wait up to six months following your positive result as the likelihood of a COVID-19 reinfection is small, the BC Centre of Disease Control says.

It comes as health facilities once again require masks, including long-term care homes, clinics, and hospitals and cases have surged.

BCCDC

“The number of infection episodes per week increased from 133 in epi-week 32 to 877 in epi-week 39. In the last 5 epi-weeks (August 27-September 30), infection episodes have increased notably among the 60+ age group, with a greater increase among the 80+ age group since epi-week 38,” the BC Centre of Disease Control said. (BCCDC)

“The number of patients currently hospitalized has increased from 267 to 422 from September 21 to October 5,” the most recent data figures say.

We are expected to learn more about BC’s COVID-19 numbers on Thursday.

