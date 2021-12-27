Over 10,000 flights delayed: Travel woes continue across the globe

Travelling during the holidays continues to be a burden.

On Monday, more than 2,700 flights have been cancelled across the skies and more than 10,000 have been delayed.

According to FlightAware, 10,405 flights have been delayed globally and 2,776 have been cancelled entirely.

From a Canadian standpoint, 13 Air Canada flights have been cancelled and 93 have been delayed. WestJet has cancelled 24 flights and delayed another 113 while Porter has cancelled 11 and delayed 22.

The total delays (within, into, or out) of the United States is 4,074 as of Monday afternoon. Cancellations into the US are at 1,119.

Nearly half (48%) of WestJet’s flights have been delayed on Monday. That accounts for the highest percentage globally, based on all airlines which have been experiencing flight difficulties.

Delta Airline’s Vice President and COO John Laughter says the flight delays are a “perfect storm that includes relentless weather systems coupled with the Omicron variant surge.”