Tyler Toffoli wants to leave the Calgary Flames too: report

You can add Tyler Toffoli’s name to the list of Calgary Flames who are ready to move on from the organization.

Just hours after it was reported that Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund don’t seem interested in signing extensions, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli is reporting the same thing about Tyler Toffoli. This all comes just a day after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Noah Hanifin has informed management he would like to move on.

There was always the risk of this happening for the Flames, as all four players listed above are set to enter the final year of their respective contracts. The hope was that all, or at least the majority, would be willing to re-sign, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The Flames have four others set to be UFAs next year as well: Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, Dennis Gilbert, and Oliver Kylington.

Not to throw another log onto the fire for #Flames, but the potential exodus continues. I'm told Tyler Toffoli also plans on not re-signing in Calgary. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 22, 2023

While there were reports that several Flames players were unhappy with life under Darryl Sutter last season, Toffoli didn’t seem to be one of them. The 31-year-old went as far as to call Sutter his favourite coach on the Empty Netters Podcast in late March. Regardless, it seems he is ready to move on, and it could be dealt with soon, as Friedman is reporting that he has been placed on the trade block.

Toffoli should garner plenty of interest from several teams. He is coming off a career season in which he scored 34 goals and 73 points in 82 games, and he currently carries a very team-friendly cap hit of just $4.25 million. Given the interest he should command, general manager Craig Conroy should be able to bring in a significant return.

With the news that has come out yesterday and today, the Flames may have no choice but to head for a rebuild. It could result in a few long seasons in Calgary, but with this many players entering the final year of their contracts, Conroy could pull off some moves that leave the future looking very bright.