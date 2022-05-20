Flames’ Tkachuk shares heartwarming message to cancer-fighting Oilers superfan Ben (VIDEO)

Matthew Tkachuk is more than willing to pause the Battle of Alberta for Ben.

Tkachuk made a special video for 5-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who is undergoing treatment for a form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

“Hey Ben, I’m sure you’re not the biggest fan of me,” Tkachuk starts with a beaming smile.

“I can tell you’re not the biggest fan of me. I can tell by the video of you shooting a Nerf gun at me, but everyone here in Calgary is cheering you on and we’re all big fans of you.”

We have been inspired by Ben Stelter’s courage and strength – Matthew and the entire #Flames family is rooting for you! ❤️@EdmontonOilers | @m_dan25 pic.twitter.com/KQ88s4B7CY — y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022

Tkachuk’s video message, complete with sign that read “Ben, you may be cheering for the orange and blue, but the C of Red is cheering for you!” was shared by the Flames on Thursday.

Mike Stelter, Ben’s father, replied to the post, thanking them for the love.

Thanks for the love @NHLFlames and @TKACHUKycheese_ We can be friends off the ice! ❤️ https://t.co/D8RgHIzOpM — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) May 20, 2022

Ben was diagnosed with glioblastoma over a year ago. He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it, but the tumour returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

He’s become an Oilers icon ever since, serving as the team’s Scotiabank Skater for Edmonton’s 5-2 regular season win against the San Jose Sharks on March 25. The game, which featured Ben post-game and in the dressing room, kicked off the run of nine straight wins with him watching in person.

The entire C of Red is cheering you on, Ben! pic.twitter.com/C1OhvwGTw2 — y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 19, 2022

He also has his own Upper Deck hockey card featuring he and Connor McDavid, available in e-Packs for a limited time with all net proceeds directed to the Kids With Cancer Society.

Ben was also there to console McDavid after a Game 4 loss against the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, telling the Oilers captain “You’ve got this buddy.”

Tkachuk’s message Thursday isn’t the only special one he’s gotten in recent days.

This week, Ben got a special package in the mail! The very inspirational Laila Anderson sent Ben her signed hockey card along with a really nice letter! We’re sending some back your way, Laila! We’re hoping the #Oilers have the same outcome that the #blues did with you! @nhl pic.twitter.com/8gzztIG99a — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) May 19, 2022

Laila Anderson, who helped inspire the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory in 2019 while battling an isolated case of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in her brain, sent Ben her signed hockey card along with a letter of encouragement.