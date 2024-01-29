Flames getting interest in Tanev from eastern Canadian teams: report

It looks like the Calgary Flames are getting some trade interest from a few Canadian teams out east.

In the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios is interested in potentially trading for defenceman Chris Tanev.

“Senators looking for good pros, [Tanev] is a good pro, he’s a right-hand shot, [Ottawa] could use one,” said Friedman. “What they want to do is they want to convince Chris Tanev that they have a future there as a playoff team, and he can be a very big part of it.”

You don’t usually see teams out of the playoff picture make moves for rental players like Tanev at the deadline, though the Senators are no stranger to making those types of moves. Last season, the team acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun at the deadline despite being out of a playoff spot.

Ottawa certainly has the type of draft capital and prospect pool to entice the Flames into a trade. It would also ensure that Calgary would not have to play against the cagey veteran very often out in the Eastern Conference.

It may look like a good match, but Friedman isn’t sure the Senators are going to be able to make it happen this season.

“I don’t think that they’re going to get him this year, but I don’t think they’ve given up on the idea of getting him,” added Friedman.

Friedman also mentioned that the Toronto Maple Leafs are poking around just about every defenceman in the league. Considering the Flames almost made a Tanev deal with the Leafs earlier this season, it is no reach to say that Toronto could still be interested in the 34-year-old.

As for how Tanev is handling the trade rumours, he commented on the noise while on the latest edition of Hockey Night in Canada’s After Hours segment on Saturday night.

“I’m just focused on being a Calgary Flame and trying to help this team win,” said Tanev. “That is going to be a decision [Flames GM Craig Conroy] and the rest of his staff are going to have to make and say: ‘Hey, do we want Chris around, or are we just going to blow it up, or are we still going to fight for the playoffs?’ there is still just so many unknowns.”

Tanev is in the final season of a four-year $18 million contract with the Flames. He is set to become a UFA at the end of the season. In 46 games with Calgary this season, Tanev has a goal and nine points.

If the Flames do decide to trade Tanev, it will most likely be for a cache of future assets, be that draft picks or prospects.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 8.