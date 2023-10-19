Tij Iginla, son of Flames icon Jarome, is lighting up the WHL in scoring

Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla has a son whose name may soon become very well-known by hockey fans.

Tij Iginla, who is just 17 years old, is off to an absolutely scorching-hot start in the WHL this season. The 6 ft forward has played in nine games with the Kelowna Rockets and already has nine goals and 12 points. His nine tallies are third in the entire WHL, trailing only Prince George Cougars’ Terik Parascak and Zac Funk.

Iginla, who is draft eligible in 2024, spent his 16-year-old season as a rookie in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Due to how stacked the Thunderbirds were last season, he struggled to receive regular minutes but still had a respectable six goals and 18 points in 48 contests.

This offseason, the Thunderbirds, who selected Iginla ninth overall in the 2021 Bantam Draft, traded him to the Rockets in exchange for forward Grady Lenton, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.

The move is clearly paying off for Iginla, who is quickly shooting up in draft rankings, with many projecting that he will be a first-round selection. In fact, some fans are beginning to speculate that he could be a Flames draft pick.

There is still a long way to go, of course, but as of now, he appears to have a very bright future ahead of him.

Tij isn’t the only child of Jarome making waves in the hockey world, either. Joe Iginla, who is just 15, was selected 12th overall in the 2023 Bantam Draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings. In 60 games last season with Kelowna’s RINK Hockey Academy U15, he scored a ridiculous 80 goals and 142 points.

Jarome’s daughter, Jade, is also having great success in her hockey career. The 19-year-old is playing in her second season for Brown University. Her freshman campaign was spectacular, as she scored 17 goals and 23 points in 29 games. Suffice it to say that she and her two brothers are making their father extremely proud.