Canucks' Hronek has sweet chirp for Flames bench about missing playoffs

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek might have yet to play in the playoffs in his career, but that hasn’t stopped him from chirping like someone who’s been there many times before.

Facing off against divisional rivals in the Calgary Flames for the penultimate game of both teams’ seasons, Hronek was caught by a mic between the benches firing off a rather nasty dig at his opponents.

“You have holidays in two days… I feel sorry for you.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/cGtXFmsLUC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2024

“You have holidays in two days,” Hronek said. “I feel sorry for you.”

Hronek was pretty accurate that it hasn’t exactly been a season to remember in Calgary. With one game left on their schedule, the Flames currently sit 18 points out of a playoff spot, having picked up just 79 points through 81 games.

Canucks fans, predictably, ate it up.

that earns your contract 7.5 million @Canucks https://t.co/5mIDyFYhBx — Vicpic6ix – X clinch (@victorliang311) April 17, 2024

😂😂😂😂 Absolutely no chill whatsoever https://t.co/ADxve5bMH3 — Nick (@SkyCorps) April 17, 2024

The Canucks got the last laugh on the evening, too. They picked up the 4-1 win over the Flames and clinched the Pacific Division in the process.

And while energy seems high for a possible long postseason run in Vancouver, their first-round opponent is still yet to be decided. If the Dallas Stars lose in regulation time against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, the Canucks will have a chance to top the Western Conference with a win in their regular season finale against the Winnipeg on Thursday.

If the Canucks finish first in the West, they’ll play either the Vegas Golden Knights or Los Angeles Kings. Otherwise, they’re lined up to face off against the Nashville Predators.

Either way, Vancouver has secured home-ice advantage for the opening round of the postseason, and you can bet there will be plenty more chirps flying, whether it’s from Hronek’s mouth or anyone else’s.