Slumping Flames break up top line in search of sparking roster

The Calgary Flames are in search of a spark, and a shakeup of the forward lines could give coach Darryl Sutter the heat he’s looking for.
The Flames, who sit in the bottom half of the NHL in goals and scoring chances generated, have lost four straight — including three consecutive beyond regulation — and will turn to a new set of forward configurations to snap the skid and put the club back into playoff contention.
“We need to win,” Flames forward Dillon Dube said. “Try to play my best to win tonight. That’s all that matters right now. Regardless of what the lines are for anybody, we need the best out of 12 forwards, six D, and two goalies. That’s kind of how it is tonight. We need the best out of everybody.”
The moves will see relative newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri paired together on what equates to the new de facto top trio alongside right-winger Andrew Mangiapane. The pair of Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli will remain together and be flanked on the left by Dube.
“A little change. Obviously, they’ve been playing well,” Huberdeau said of his new linemates. “They’re guys with speed. Take advantage of that and try to make some plays and play in the offensive zone as much as possible.”
- You might also like:
- Cap complications would make almost any Flames trade tough right now
- How much money each Flames player has earned per point this season
- Flames' Tanev suffers scary injury after taking slap shot to the head (VIDEO)
The trio of Adam Ruzicka, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman remain together, and recently, frequently healthy scratch Milan Lucic will be re-inserted into the lineup alongside Radim Zohorna and Trevor Lewis.
Matthew Phillips and Brett Ritchie will serve as healthy scratches.
The Flames sit fifth in the Pacific Division at 32 points and trail the Seattle Kraken by three points for third.
Flames Forwards
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane
Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli
Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic — Radim Zohorna — Trevor Lewis
Flames Defencemen
Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar
Connor Mackey — Michael Stone
Goaltenders
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar