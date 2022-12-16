Slumping Flames break up top line in search of sparking roster

The Calgary Flames are in search of a spark, and a shakeup of the forward lines could give coach Darryl Sutter the heat he’s looking for.

The Flames, who sit in the bottom half of the NHL in goals and scoring chances generated, have lost four straight — including three consecutive beyond regulation — and will turn to a new set of forward configurations to snap the skid and put the club back into playoff contention.

“We need to win,” Flames forward Dillon Dube said. “Try to play my best to win tonight. That’s all that matters right now. Regardless of what the lines are for anybody, we need the best out of 12 forwards, six D, and two goalies. That’s kind of how it is tonight. We need the best out of everybody.”

The moves will see relative newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri paired together on what equates to the new de facto top trio alongside right-winger Andrew Mangiapane. The pair of Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli will remain together and be flanked on the left by Dube.

“A little change. Obviously, they’ve been playing well,” Huberdeau said of his new linemates. “They’re guys with speed. Take advantage of that and try to make some plays and play in the offensive zone as much as possible.”

The trio of Adam Ruzicka, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman remain together, and recently, frequently healthy scratch Milan Lucic will be re-inserted into the lineup alongside Radim Zohorna and Trevor Lewis.

Matthew Phillips and Brett Ritchie will serve as healthy scratches.

The Flames sit fifth in the Pacific Division at 32 points and trail the Seattle Kraken by three points for third.

Flames Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Andrew Mangiapane

Dillon Dube — Elias Lindholm — Tyler Toffoli

Adam Ruzicka — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic — Radim Zohorna — Trevor Lewis

Flames Defencemen

Noah Hanifin — Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Zadorov — MacKenzie Weegar

Connor Mackey — Michael Stone

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar