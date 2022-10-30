Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau might not be the best player in Alberta, but he’s got a good case for No. 2.

Acquired this summer as part of a blockbuster trade for Matthew Tkachuk, the 29-year-old winger has become a fan favourite in his short time in the city.

A little over two weeks into his first season with the Flames, Huberdeau’s already had the chance to experience two Battle of Alberta games against the Edmonton Oilers, something many of us will only ever dream of experiencing.

But in what could be an ad for well, some sort of health product, Calgary head coach Darryl Sutter revealed that Huberdeau was dealing with something much more relatable: an untimely bathroom break.

During the first period of last night’s 3-2 loss against Edmonton, Huberdeau departed the Calgary bench to run to the locker room.

And well, Sutter didn’t pull any punches when explaining what sent his star forward off the bench for a little bit.

“I think he had to go to take a shit,” Sutter replied.

It’s good to see Huberdeau’s little runs, er, run to the locker room wasn’t anything more nefarious or worrisome.

Huberdeau’s shift count on the day was 21, his second lowest total of the season so far. He was held scoreless, and currently has one goal and four assists through his first seven games in Calgary.

Calgary took a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a Connor McDavid goal (and an assist by McDavid on Zach Hyman’s game winner) gifted the Oilers the two points.

“We didn’t play that bad,” Huberdeau said postgame. “We had a couple bad bounces, and obviously the best player took advantage. We’ve just got to forget about this one and focus on the next one.”

The two teams aren’t scheduled to face off in another Battle of Alberta until December 27th in Calgary.

One can only hope that Huberdeau’s Boxing Day meal the day prior isn’t leaving behind too many leftovers.