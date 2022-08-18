Flames could be giving up first-round pick in Monahan trade: report

Sean Monahan has been traded by the Calgary Flames to the Montreal Canadiens according to multiple reports.

But more than two hours after the trade was first reported by NHL insiders, we’re still waiting to hear the remaining details of the deal.

The trade is a salary dump by the Flames, who are reportedly signing Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract worth $7 million per season. For their troubles, the Habs may be getting a first-round pick from the Flames, according to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels.

Engels also added that this trade “could be linked to another one happening.”

Details on Monahan to Habs deal still being sorted, hence delay on news of return. Some sources indicating this deal could be linked to another one happening. No guarantee of that, but that’s what I’m hearing. Also believe a first-rd pick might be coming to MTL from CGY. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) August 18, 2022

The Flames still own their first-round pick in each of the next three years as well as a lottery-protected conditional first-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2025, as a result of the Matthew Tkachuk trade.

Montreal, meanwhile, picked twice in the first round of this year’s draft, including first overall. The Habs have two first-rounders for next year’s draft as well, as they acquired Florida’s first-round pick in the Ben Chiarot trade.

Monahan, 27, has one more year left on a contract paying him $6.375 million per season. The Brampton, Ontario native has battled injuries in recent years, which contributed to a sharp decrease in production.

After scoring 82 points in 78 games in 2018-19, Monahan tallied just 48 points in 70 games in 2019-20, followed by 28 points in 50 games in 2020-21.

Last season was the worst of Monahan’s career, as he scored just 23 points in 65 games before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.