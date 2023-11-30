SportsHockeyFlames

"Worst trade I've ever seen": Flames fans not happy with the return as Zadorov is dealt to Canucks

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Nov 30 2023, 11:51 pm
"Worst trade I've ever seen": Flames fans not happy with the return as Zadorov is dealt to Canucks
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports | @NHLFlames/X

It was only a matter of time before the Calgary Flames traded Nikita Zadorov, but most had envisioned the return to be much bigger than this.

The Flames traded the 28-year-old Russian defenceman to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday afternoon. In return, the Flames have acquired a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2026.

With Zadorov recently requesting to be moved, it was inevitable that he would be dealt between now and the trade deadline. That said, given how much interest there was believed to be from several teams, this return feels quite underwhelming. Many Flames fans feel the same way, and weren’t shy to hide their feelings on it.

Despite being on the move, Zadorov won’t be out of Calgary for very long. He will make his return to the Saddledome in just a few short days, as the Canucks will be in town to take on the Flames this Saturday.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop