It was only a matter of time before the Calgary Flames traded Nikita Zadorov, but most had envisioned the return to be much bigger than this.

The Flames traded the 28-year-old Russian defenceman to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday afternoon. In return, the Flames have acquired a fifth-round pick in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2026.

With Zadorov recently requesting to be moved, it was inevitable that he would be dealt between now and the trade deadline. That said, given how much interest there was believed to be from several teams, this return feels quite underwhelming. Many Flames fans feel the same way, and weren’t shy to hide their feelings on it.

This is the worst trade I’ve ever seen — jamie (@ZADOROV16) November 30, 2023

Would have liked to have known leafs offer. Cause this ain’t anything great. — 🩵 ᗩmαηdα 🏒 (@PucKin_SasS_PoT) November 30, 2023

I get the man wanted out and his contract is expiring, so we didn’t have much wiggle room to get something…I still feel a little bit shafted by this… — Hunter (@RebelliousW0LF) November 30, 2023

Oh my god fire everyone — Nick (@northofstoney) November 30, 2023

This trades stinks soooo bad. You can’t tell me there were four teams fighting for him and this is the best offer we got?!?! — Ethen (@thestacheisgone) November 30, 2023

flames social media person doesn’t know that this wasn’t a good thing haha. probably shoulda dodged a photo and snuck it through the timeline with 20 characters or less — Brzus there it is (@CwinHughes) November 30, 2023

So let’s get this straight On our timeline ❌

Won’t trade him in the same division❌

Gets nothing back✅ Yeah conroy is cooked 😭 — MR91 (@73eyess) November 30, 2023

Wow. Conroy got fleeced ! Nothing more than a bag of pucks in 2026 as a return. — Ross Aitken (@CGYRealtor) November 30, 2023

Horrendous return — Joshua (@joshuaS_10) November 30, 2023

Despite being on the move, Zadorov won’t be out of Calgary for very long. He will make his return to the Saddledome in just a few short days, as the Canucks will be in town to take on the Flames this Saturday.