"Beautiful fans": Canucks' Zadorov not bothered by boos from Flames fans

Calgary Flames fans had mixed reactions to seeing former defenceman Nikita Zadorov suit up for the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

The hulking Russian defender made his debut for the Canucks after being traded to the West Coast on Thursday night in exchange for a few mid-round draft picks. As fate would have it, Zadorov’s first game with Vancouver was against the Flames in Calgary.

This meant that Flames fans had to decide quickly whether or not they would boo Zadorov when the inevitable tribute video came on the jumbotron. Predictably, the outcome was mixed, with some fans deciding to cheer for Zadorov while others opted to rain down some boobirds.

However, those boos got more intense whenever Zadorov touched the puck during the game.

Loud boos for Zadorov every time he touches the puck. — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) December 3, 2023

Despite the lukewarm reception on his return, Zadorov doesn’t appear to hold any ill will for Flames fans.

“I’m grateful to have had a chance in this beautiful city for these beautiful fans,” Zadorov told Sportsnet’s Scott Oake after the game. “I just wanna say thank you. Hopefully, not too many [Flames fans] pissed at me; I heard a couple boos today, but I still love the Calgary Flames.”

"I'm grateful to have had a chance in this beautiful city for these beautiful fans." 🥲❤️ Nikita Zadorov chats with @ScottOake about his feelings before tonight's game in Calgary, his first point as a Canuck and more. pic.twitter.com/XhIeZWTu1f — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 3, 2023

It was almost a storybook return for Zadorov. In the game’s dying minutes, he sent a shot from the Vancouver end that sailed into Calgary’s open net, seemingly giving him his first with the Canucks. Unfortunately, upon further review, the goal was given to Elias Pettersson, who appeared to have tipped the shot.

The Canucks were able to hold on for a 4-3 victory.

Zadorov’s departure from Calgary caused a bit of a stir in the market. The 28-year-old requested a trade from the Flames early in the season, which rubbed a lot of the fanbase wrong, as well as some of his teammates.

Even after the trade was completed, Flames fans weren’t all that happy with the return.

This is Zadorov’s fifth stop in the NHL. The Buffalo Sabres initially drafted him back in 2013, but he has also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, the Flames, and, of course, now the Canucks.