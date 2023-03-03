The Calgary Flames have swapped Ritchies, in an NHL first.

The Flames acquired Nick Ritchie from the Arizona Coyotes in an NHL Trade Deadline buzzer-beater, sending brother Brett Ritchie to the desert as part of a four-player swap. It’s the first time in NHL history that two brothers have been traded for each other.

The brothers from Orangeville, Ontario were briefly teammates with the Boston Bruins in 2019-20, but never played a game together. And now they’ve been traded for each other.

Calgary also added defenceman Troy Stecher, while moving fellow blueliner Connor Mackey south.

Nick, 27, has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 58 games, and is also slated to become a free agent at season’s end when his two-year $5 million contract worth $2.5 million annually expires.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound left wing has 181 points (80 goals, 101 assists) in 465 games over parts of eight seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Coyotes.

He was originally selected in the first round (No. 10) of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Ducks.

Brett, the big brother at 29 years old, has eight points (six goals, two assists) in 34 games and is also a pending unrestricted free agent when his deal expires at season’s end.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound right wing has 80 points (48 goals, 32 assists) in 375 games over parts of eight seasons with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Flames.

He was originally selected in the second round (No. 44) of the 2011 draft by the Stars.