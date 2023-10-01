Flames assistant GM Chris Snow passes away at age 42

Calgary Flames general manager Chris Snow has passed away at the age of 42.

Snow, who had been diagnosed with a genetic form of ALS in 2019 and had publicly dealt with the disease over the last four years, suffered a “catastrophic brain injury” earlier this week that saw him put on life support.

“Today we hugged Chris for the last time and said goodbye as he went to give four people the gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs. We are deeply broken and deeply proud. In life and in death, Chris never stopped giving. We walk forward with his light guiding us,” Snow’s wife Kelsie posted on social media.

Snow had worked for the Flames since 2011 and had served as the assistant GM since 2019, a role he continued despite dealing with ALS for the majority of his tenure.

“We, along with the entire hockey community, are mourning the passing of Chris Snow. Even while battling ALS, Chris dedicated his life to helping others and he changed the lives of so many,” the Flames wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Kelsie and children Cohen and Willa.”

Snow’s father, two uncles, and a cousin had all lost their lives to ALS.

“We will never replace a person like Chris, we simply pay tribute to him by moving forward with the same passion that he brought to his life each day,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy added.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support the family has currently surpassed $130,000 USD.