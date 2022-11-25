Scary moments Friday morning for more than one hundred people on board a flight from Vancouver International Airport.

The Flair Airlines flight F8501 from YVR went off the runway while landing in Waterloo, about 90 km from Toronto, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene.

Video posted to Twitter shows firefighters boarding the plane moments after it left the runway and ended up in thick grass.

Passengers were able to take the stairs to exit where they were then loaded onto a bus.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed that no one was hurt and that it is aware of the incident.

Many passengers took to social media to express their concerns, claiming that the airline hadn’t communicated what was happening to them.

“My husband and I were on that flight at the front of the plane, there were no announcements before, during or after the landing from or by @FlairAirlines. The firefighters came on board to explain what would happen next,” one passenger wrote, adding, “Nothing from the staff on board, nothing from in the airport and nothing since we’ve arrived home. We are still in shock at what happened.”

Daily Hive reached out to Flair Airlines but did not receive a response regarding the communication with passengers, only that their airline can confirm none of the 134 passengers or crew were injured.

“Passengers deplaned the aircraft and were taken to the terminal by bus. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our top priority,” a Flair Airlines spokesperson told Daily Hive in response.

For anyone travelling into Waterloo Friday, be warned that there are major impacts on other flights.

“The Transportation Safety Board is now on site conducting an analysis and the airport will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today,” Angela Olano with the airport said.