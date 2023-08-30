NewsPets & AnimalsCanada

Swarm of five million bees on the loose in Ontario after falling off truck

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Aug 30 2023, 3:29 pm
Swarm of five million bees on the loose in Ontario after falling off truck
Maliarenko Oleksandr/Shutterstock | HRPS Burlington/X

A swarm of 5,000,000 bees are on the loose in Burlington, a place you’ll probably want to steer clear of today — you know, on account of the MILLIONS OF BEES.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Burlington District shared a report to its X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday morning of an incident on Guelph Line north of Dundas, where officers are responding to a load of five million bees that fell off a truck onto the roadway.

HRPS advises passing motorists and area residents to close windows, and pedestrians to avoid the area until clear.

This seems like a good idea, because, as mentioned above, there are FIVE MILLION ACTUAL BEES on the loose.

Police did not specify how they intended to clear the area of the millions of stinging insects.

Jack LandauJack Landau
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.