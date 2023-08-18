Fearsome Ontario insect known as "cow killer" has one of world's most painful stings

Some real terrifying critters dwell closer than you think in the wilds of Ontario, including an insect known by the fearsome moniker of “cow killer ant” for its brutally painful sting.

Known as the red velvet ant (dasymutilla occidentalis), this creepy-crawly is actually not an ant at all, technically a species of parasitoid wasp. This misconception is due to red velvet ant females being wingless.

They can be found across a broad range of North America, from the northeast all the way south to Florida and Texas, an area that includes portions of Ontario.

Though they can’t fly like their male counterparts, the female red velvet ant hides a potent weapon in its stinger, which packs a venomous punch delivering terrifying levels of pain.

The red velvet ant’s sting is ranked three out of four (four being the most painful) on the Schmidt sting pain index. That number is perfectly illustrated by a video showing the excruciating reaction to a red velvet ant’s sting.

Seriously, don’t mess around with these things.

Despite their relatively small size averaging 1.9 centimetres in length, red velvet ants can be easily spotted in the wild thanks to their bright, furry, red exteriors — a clear warning to ward off any predators hoping for an easy meal.

The insect is native to grasslands, woodlands, and sandy areas in Ontario, but you can even find them in built-up urban centres like Toronto.

A recent post in the r/whatisthisbug insect identification subreddit sought an ID on one of these parasitoid wasps spotted in the 416.

They may be frightening and pack a painful punch, but, like any species of animal native to the local ecosystem, these insects should be treated with respect and are not to be squished on sight like some of the invasive pests threatening Ontario.