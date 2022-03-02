Fitbit smartwatch recalled due to overheating battery that can burn users

An immediate recall is in order for a particular Fitbit smartwatch model, after reports of the battery overheating to hazardous levels that could potentially cause burns.

The model in question is the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch and fitness-oriented tracker, which first launched in 2017.

In the US, Fitbit LLC received 115 complaints about the issue. As of February 15, Fitbit had received no reports about a malfunction as such in Canada, but Fitbit did report that approximately 70,561 affected units have been sold in the country.

The watch is powered by a lithium-ion battery that lasts four days. Complete with a 1.4-inch LCD colour display, it has a polyurethane band that’s adjustable to accommodate different wrist sizes.

They come in colours such as charcoal, smoke grey, slate blue, and, ironically, burnt orange. Special edition Ionic Adidas watches come in ink blue and ice grey/silver.

Health Canada is asking consumers to stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatch immediately and get in touch with Fitbit to get a refund, and warning that the product should not be redistributed, sold, or even given away in the country, as the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits such actions.

All sales of the watch were made between 2017 and 2020, so if you’ve had yours for years, you’re still eligible for a refund.

For more details on the model, check out Health Canada’s specifications here, along with further details about the recall.