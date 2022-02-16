Anthropologie candles recalled over risk they'll break apart and start a fire

Health Canada has issued a recall for several candles sold nationally at Anthropologie stores because there’s a risk the glass will break and the flames will start a fire.

The double wick on the Anecdote brand candles creates higher flames than usual, which can cause the glass container to fracture — potentially cutting someone or letting flames loose.

Anthropologie has received nine reports of the containers cracking or breaking, causing “minor property damage.” No injuries have been reported, and none of the incidents occurred in Canada.

The affected Anecdote scents include Fall Feels, Fireside Chats, Sweater Weather, and Weekend Getaway. They’ve been sold in Anthropologie stores since July 2021.

Consumers who purchased the candles are asked to immediately stop using them and return them to the nearest Anthropologie store for a refund. Customers who can’t make it to a store in-person can fill out an online form.

Canada’s health agency issued the joint recall Wednesday, February 16, alongside the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Anthropologie.